Schulte Subaru partners with LLS to support cancer patients

Schulte Subaru presented the children’s hospital with 80 blankets and additional gifts on...
Schulte Subaru presented the children's hospital with 80 blankets and additional gifts on Wednesday. They also gifted heart-shaped cards with encouraging messages written by their customers.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every three minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with Leukemia, Lymphoma or Myeloma, which is why one Sioux Falls business showed their support for children battling cancer.

Schulte Subaru partnered with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to give blankets to the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Sanford Staff said it’s community support like this that makes all the difference.

“We really couldn’t do our jobs here as a child life team in helping kids just cope with the hospital experience without the generosity of the community and donors,” said Child Life Manager Carrie Kindopp. “The fact that we are able to give them these kinds of donations and facilitate that and that they know that the community is supporting them.”

Schulte Subaru presented the children’s hospital with 80 blankets and additional gifts on Wednesday. They also gifted heart-shaped cards with encouraging messages written by their customers.

For every dollar donated through the month of June, Schulte matched the same dollar amount up to $150,000.

