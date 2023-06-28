SD Aerial & Arts flying to new heights with grand opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Aerial & Arts has been making its mark on the Sioux Falls area for a few months now.

The fitness gym is hosting its grand opening this weekend to show the community all they have to offer.

“Our grand opening party is July 2, so this Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. It’s at our location, our big glorious gym at 1200 E. 3rd St., Door E,” said Ashley Premer.

With a variety of events, the gym is ready to welcome the community to its wonderful space.

“Try aerial hoop, aerial silks, acro yoga — that’s a ground-based partner workout. Ages 8 and up can try it. It’s free to try. There are lots of discounts and giveaways.”

South Dakota Aerial & Arts felt it was important to introduce the community not only to its business but to its unique space as well.

“Hosting a grand opening is a great way to kick off our business, new apparatuses we’re opening up to the community — that’s our lyra, our aerial hoop program — and just getting people into our beautiful space,” said Katie Critzer. “Not a lot of people know that there are businesses open within this building, so we really want to show people not only South Dakota Aerial & Arts, but the Global Square building and everything that we put together.”

They have been happy to introduce the Sioux Falls community to the aerial arts.

“We’ve done so much to transform the space and make it our own, and being out at different events — especially within the Whittier community that we’re in — a lot of people have said, ‘I’ve seen that online, but I’ve never seen it in person,’ or ‘I didn’t know that anyone in town did something like this.’ So we’ve gotten really positive feedback — it’s been just a really fun experience,” said Critzer.

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, you can spin on over to South Dakota Aerial & Arts for their grand opening.

