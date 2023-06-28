SF East and Brookings get sweeps in legion baseball Tuesday night at Harmodon Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night of legion baseball at Harmodon Park Tuesday night with a pair of doubleheaders.

SF East got a shutout from Andrew Glovich in the first game against Renner 8-0 and East also won the second game 6-3 to improve to 21-6.

And at the other field it was the Bandits of Brookings beating SF West 5-1 and 10-0. Breck Hirrschoff twirled a shutout in the nightcap for Brookings who are now 17-10.

So the two winning teams gave up just 4 runs total in the 4 games they won!

