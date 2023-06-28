Sioux Falls City FC making an impact through soccer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2022, Sioux Falls City FC joined the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

The club has been empowering women through soccer and making an impact in the community.

Owners Emily Thomas and Melissa Nelson joined Dakota News Now to talk about the last match of the season and how they are partnering with Sioux Falls Neighborhood Soccer so some kids can get in for free.

They are auctioning off jerseys for the human and sex trafficking nonprofit Call to Freedom.

More information can be found here: siouxfallscityfc.com/.

For tickets to the match on Friday, visit app.gopassage.com/events/sfcfc0630/event_times/1282053.

