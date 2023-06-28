Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls City FC making an impact through soccer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2022, Sioux Falls City FC joined the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

The club has been empowering women through soccer and making an impact in the community.

Owners Emily Thomas and Melissa Nelson joined Dakota News Now to talk about the last match of the season and how they are partnering with Sioux Falls Neighborhood Soccer so some kids can get in for free.

They are auctioning off jerseys for the human and sex trafficking nonprofit Call to Freedom.

More information can be found here: siouxfallscityfc.com/.

For tickets to the match on Friday, visit app.gopassage.com/events/sfcfc0630/event_times/1282053.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

Latest News

Neighbor’s dog prompts quick response to Lennox house fire
Sioux Falls City FC making an impact through soccer
Mary Spargur is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: Helping those with special needs
Tyler Roney's Wednesday Night Forecast