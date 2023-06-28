SiouxFalls.Business Report: New life for old downtown building & Mapleton Golf Club update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to share the latest on new tenants in a century-old building downtown and what’s happening with the Mapleton Golf Club.

A building on E. 8th St. just west of Cliff Ave. was totally redone and now has two businesses getting ready to open there. Daylily Coffee was started last year mainly as a wholesale coffee provider, but the owner will be selling their coffee to the public here, along with pastries, so the idea is almost like a coffee tasting room more than a full-on cafe, as they also plan to roast here and sell to other businesses. They hope to open next month.

Next door, In Flower is planning to open in late summer or early fall. The owner has een in business several years, mostly online, where she specializes in selling dried flower arrangements nationwide. She plans to sell dried and fresh flowers downtown, plus set up a pick-your-own dried flower bar in the downtown shop.

Turning to golf, the Mapleton Golf Club is the first private golf club coming to Sioux Falls in decades. Mapleton Golf Club announced less than three months ago that it plans to develop property in northeast Sioux Falls near Slip Up Creek for the championship course.

In that time, so many applications have come in that they already represented 40 percent of the membership cap, and the club is two years away from opening.

They’re up for final rezoning approval this week, and then the plan is to wrap up design and possibly start construction late this year or first thing in the spring.

Unlike the other two country clubs in town, there’s no swimming pool or tennis here — it’s simply golf, with a restaurant and lounge and some limited overnight accommodations for out-of-town guests.

To stay up to date with the latest local business headlines, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.