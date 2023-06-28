Someone You Should Know: Helping those with special needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mary Spargur was a special education teacher who decided it was time for a change.

”A couple of years ago, I left teaching and took a break from teaching to try and recenter myself and to recenter my family. And I’ve always been making hair bows since I was pregnant with my daughter. And I took that time to lean into this creative side of me,” said Mary.

So Mary started a business. She called it “The Effortless Bow.” She started it out of her house.

“Almost all of the products were made by me — handmade bows, selling online and at craft shows. As the business evolved, I had to hire independent contractors to make sure that I had enough product for the demand that there was,” said Mary.

Due to that growth, Mary would move her business into this studio in Sioux Falls, where she hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Working with people with disabilities is something that I’m really passionate about since I was very young. I’ve always felt the need to help someone advocate when they do not have the means to do so. It’s quiet, we have a small team and we’re able to provide a lot of flexibility and comfort in this. I employ individuals who do not have disabilities, but alongside the whole team, we can say what’s the best way to meet this need. This is the job that needs to be done. It doesn’t have to be done this way or that way. We can all work together. And now we’re creating meaningful relationships, meaningful opportunities,” said Mary.

And as a team creating the bows, they make a good product.

“They’re durable, they’re handmade, they’re quality. My styles change seasonally and as styles change. I likely have something that will work for you. And they’re modern,” said Mary.

She hopes “The Effortless Bow” will continue to grow.

“I hope that by word of mouth and people understanding the mission and the heart behind what I’m doing, we really can grow. So that there are more opportunities provided, and that this environment can be created or duplicated in another location. That way we’re providing more jobs and connections for those who need it,” said Mary.

