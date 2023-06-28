Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Someone You Should Know: Helping those with special needs

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mary Spargur was a special education teacher who decided it was time for a change.

”A couple of years ago, I left teaching and took a break from teaching to try and recenter myself and to recenter my family. And I’ve always been making hair bows since I was pregnant with my daughter. And I took that time to lean into this creative side of me,” said Mary.

So Mary started a business. She called it “The Effortless Bow.” She started it out of her house.

“Almost all of the products were made by me — handmade bows, selling online and at craft shows. As the business evolved, I had to hire independent contractors to make sure that I had enough product for the demand that there was,” said Mary.

Due to that growth, Mary would move her business into this studio in Sioux Falls, where she hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Working with people with disabilities is something that I’m really passionate about since I was very young. I’ve always felt the need to help someone advocate when they do not have the means to do so. It’s quiet, we have a small team and we’re able to provide a lot of flexibility and comfort in this. I employ individuals who do not have disabilities, but alongside the whole team, we can say what’s the best way to meet this need. This is the job that needs to be done. It doesn’t have to be done this way or that way. We can all work together. And now we’re creating meaningful relationships, meaningful opportunities,” said Mary.

And as a team creating the bows, they make a good product.

“They’re durable, they’re handmade, they’re quality. My styles change seasonally and as styles change. I likely have something that will work for you. And they’re modern,” said Mary.

She hopes “The Effortless Bow” will continue to grow.

“I hope that by word of mouth and people understanding the mission and the heart behind what I’m doing, we really can grow. So that there are more opportunities provided, and that this environment can be created or duplicated in another location. That way we’re providing more jobs and connections for those who need it,” said Mary.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

Latest News

Neighbor’s dog prompts quick response to Lennox house fire
The club has been empowering women through soccer and making an impact in the community.
Sioux Falls City FC making an impact through soccer
Sioux Falls City FC making an impact through soccer
Tyler Roney's Wednesday Night Forecast