Suitable location questioned for tree grinding business near SF landfill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On April 24th, a conditional use permit was approved by the Minnehaha County Planning Commission for Mueller Pallets LLC near the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

However, some residents have voiced concerns over the close proximity to the landfill.

“We’re not opposed to Mueller’s business plan, but we just think there’s a more appropriate place where they can do this instead of adding to the volume of traffic that’s here,” said Grant Edgecomb, area resident.

Sharing their hopes for a different location for the operation.

“A suitable location, one that’s away from residential areas, one where the dust and the noise of the grinding won’t be an everyday hinderance to living in that area,” said Wanda Scott, area resident.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, owner of Mueller Pallets Margie Mueller responded saying,

“We are working with the city to find a suitable location for the free wood recycling drop off for the citizens of Sioux Falls to take pressure off the landfill,” said Margie Mueller, Mueller Pallets LLC. Owner

Residents are looking for the city’s support in the decision.

“Our hope is that the city will deny access because they see the pitfall that we see of moving this business here,” said Scott.

In a statement, Public Works director Mark Cotter said in part,

“Mueller Pallets has long provided an important and valuable service to the residents and businesses in the Greater Sioux Falls area. The Public Works Department is unable to support Mueller Pallet’s request for access off of the Landfill Road (i.e., 464th Avenue) due to safety and congestion concerns that will impact the landfill operations, which serve a five-county region. The City of Sioux Falls is committed to helping Mueller Pallets find a suitable location to continue its operations,” said Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works.

There will still be a county commission meeting on the subject on August 15th.

