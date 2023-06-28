Avera Medical Minute
Warm and Dry Today

More Rain by the End of the Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have some rain across parts of northern South Dakota this morning. That will clear out and we’ll see sunshine in the south with some partly cloudy conditions up north. Highs will be in the 80s around the region. Thursday is looking just as nice with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of us with plenty of sunshine.

We could see a few more showers and thunderstorms around the region by Friday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 80s. This weekend is looking mostly dry. Highs will be in the 80s and there’s just a slight chance for a little rain on Saturday.

It looks like we should dry out for Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s to a few lower 90s as well. Next week is looking hot! Highs will be close to 90 on Monday and we should crack 90 on the Fourth of July! There’s a slight chance for some showers next Tuesday, but we should have plenty of dry time to shoot off fireworks!

