Washington Pavilion unveils new ticketing website for live shows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion launched a new ticketing website for customers to find tickets to multiple shows and venues on one site.

The new 3Encore.com is the official ticket retailer for the Washington Pavilion, Orpheum Theater Center and South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

Ticket buyers can go to 3Encore.com to purchase tickets from multiple groups including the Washington Pavilion, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, The Premiere Playhouse and Augustana University.

“For the first time ever, customers can buy tickets from three venues on one website and put those tickets in one shopping cart. It’s a win-win for our customers as well as our partner organizations and outside promoters,” said Christine Bruning.

A digital wallet to keep all your tickets in one convenient place — your smartphone — will also be unveiled soon.

