Avera Medical Minute: Protecting yourself from outdoor health risks

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer can be the perfect time to take advantage of outdoor activities, but sometimes you may come into contact with some unwanted outdoor dangers like ticks or poison ivy.

Dr. Benjamin Meyerink joined Dakota News Now to explain how you can protect yourself from some of those risks in this Avera Medical Minute.

For more information head to Avera.org/MedicalMinute.

