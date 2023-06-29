Businesses preparing for sales tax decrease from HB 1137

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, House Bill 1137 will officially go into effect, lowering the state sales tax in South Dakota. Businesses around the state are preparing to make adjustments to the lower taxes.

Even though it will only change by about a quarter of a percent, businesses are hopeful that they could start seeing a positive impact on their sales and an increase in customers.

Summer is a busy time for most businesses, especially for Thunder Road. With July 1 just around the corner, general manager and part-owner of the Sioux Falls Thunder Road location, Ryan Friez, said it might actually get busier with the lower tax, even though it’s only dropping from 4.5 percent to 4.2 percent.

“It’s going to fluctuate every day. On a weekday, you might see two, three hundred people. You might see on a busy Saturday, if we’ve got some group events out, we might see a thousand people out here,” Friez said. “I guess we’re kind of hopeful that people are going to go ahead and have a little extra money in their pocket every day. I think that’s good for all consumers in South Dakota and I think that will also allow people to be able to spend more of their money on things like entertainment, a little splurge out to the restaurants, a little splurge to retail and clothing, and things like that. I think it’s actually something that will help to stimulate all the economy.”

Friez started working at Thunder Road when he was in college. He was a pre-med major, but everything lined up to give him an opportunity to move into a new role and stick around at Thunder Road. Now, he’s been there for 20 years.

“It’s about seeing smiles every day. It’s a lovely thing to do and it’s awesome to see people creating memories. I want to be a part of that,” Friez said.

From a city perspective, Harrisburg Mayor Derick Wenck agrees.

“I think South Dakota is in a pretty good spot right now that this little bit of a sales tax drop isn’t going to hurt South Dakota. I mean, it’s not a huge tax decrease, but it’s just enough and people might see that now and spend just a little more money,” Wenck said.

Wenck said that it could especially benefit businesses in Harrisburg, because more spending may make up for the effects of construction in the city.

“We’re kind of trending down just a little bit on our sales tax this year because we have such a major roundabout reconstruction going on,” Wenck explained. “As soon as we get our roads redone, we’ll rebound on that pretty quick.”

Wenck says that the state sales tax decrease helps individual communities by allowing them to maintain municipal tax rates and help them to do more with infrastructure needs. Wenck said that the municipal sales tax for Harrisburg may be able to go up slightly because of the state’s decrease.

“It might make people realize that they can spend a little more money on their dollar, now,” Wenck said.

Thankfully, most businesses won’t have too much difficulty incorporating the change, but it will still take some extra time to set point-of-sale systems.

“When it closes on Friday, we won’t be going home right away, we’ll have to go ahead and get in there and start changing all those settings and making sure we’re ready for the next day on Saturday so that we’re not overcharging people on that,” Friez said.

Friez also views the change as a reflection of South Dakota culture. With other states raising taxes, Friez believes that lowering taxes makes South Dakota friendlier to businesses and consumers.

“It’s going to have an effect on everybody to have a few extra dollars in your pocket, but especially with raising prices I think that [tax decrease] helps to offset some of that,” Friez said.

It’s also important to remember that this reduction will expire and go back to the 4.5 percent rate in 2027.

