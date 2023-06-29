Avera Medical Minute
Central Lyon/GLR teammates will play college football together for Iowa Hawkeyes

Eben and Vander Zee to play for Hawkeyes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Central Lyon/GLR Lions will be salty again this fall. after all, two of their players have committed to play their college ball with their old teammate Zach Lutmer at Iowa.

Graham Eben and Reece Vander Zee are a 1-2 punch at running back and wide receiver on offense that will make Curtis Eben’s team very scary again after winning the state title last year.

And Graham is a force on the defensive side of the ball as well.

They will be fun to watch one more time this fall before joining Zach who was recruited to play defensive back for the Hawkeyes despite his immense talent as a QB.

