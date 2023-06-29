Avera Medical Minute
City of Baltic and Grant Park Capital reach tentative agreement

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Baltic has reached a tentative agreement with the developer of Grant Park Capital to allow building permits to resume in both the Grant Park and Phillips Crossing developments.

The agreement comes after the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources fined the developer for not following proper building codes and halting the project in May 2022. Grant Park eventually brought three cases against the city earlier this year, and in March, a Minnehaha County judge dismissed two of them.

The agreement announced on Wednesday allows permits to resume and for Grant Park Capital to contribute $335,000 to the city of Baltic to “offset expenses associated with public improvements needed for infrastructure, drainage, and stormwater control as well as other expenses incurred by the city.”

Along with the contributions, Grant Park will also donate a combined $400,000 to Baltic Parks and Recreation, the Baltic School for a future development, and the Baltic Athletic Association for field improvements.

Both parties agree that the resolution promotes positive economic development and a new chapter for Baltic. The agreement will need to be approved by the City Council in a special meeting, the details of which will be announced in the coming days.

