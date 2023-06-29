Dakota Dunes murder suspect pleads not guilty to charges

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - The man accused of killing a woman at an apartment in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota was in court Thursday to put in their plea.

At the Union County Courthouse Thursday, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales pleaded not guilty to murdering 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear. Castellanos-Rosales is charged with first-degree murder, contributing to the neglect of a child and contributing to the abuse of a child.

Authorities allege Castellanos-Rosales killed Beardshear back on April 25. Authorities found Beardshear’s body inside her Dakota Dunes apartment back on April 26 with “significant injuries,” including stab wounds.

In court documents, an agent with South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation said Castellanos-Rosales’ cell phone was near Beardshear’s apartment between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 25. Cell phone data also shows Castellanos-Rosales was near the same location that Beardshear’s phone was. Witness statements also put Beardshear at her apartment around 8:30 p.m. on April 25 while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales to pick up her son. Authorities say Beardshear and Castellanos-Rosales had a child together.

An arrest warrant for Castellanos-Rosales was issued on April 27. He was apprehended in Mexico on May 12 and was brought back to South Dakota on June 8.

Castellanos-Rosales was at the county courthouse earlier this week for his initial court appearance. Prosecutors requested a new judge for the trial and that request was approved.

