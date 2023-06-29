Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Disciplinary board asks South Dakota Supreme Court to suspend Ravnsborg’s law license

South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his...
South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his impeachment trial at the Capitol on June 21, 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The disciplinary board of the South Dakota State Bar Association is requesting the South Dakota Supreme Court suspend the law license of Jason Ravnsborg for a two-year period. According to WNAX Radio, the board issued the recommendation this year on May 19 after the former attorney general was impeached in 2022. The board states that Ravnsborg violated professional conduct standards and eroded public confidence in the legal profession by his actions after striking pedestrian Joseph Boever near Highmore, South Dakota. The board recommends a suspension of Ravnsborg’s law license for 26 months, and that suspension would be retroactive to June 21 of last year when he was removed from office.

Ravnsborg formally denied the allegations in the recommendation this year on June 14. The issue will head to a separate referee to take testimony and issue additional findings along with a recommendation to the South Dakota Supreme Court. Ravnsborg has not practiced law since being removed from office, but he did inform the disciplinary board that he intends to seek a position in an undetermined jurisdiction.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened in Brown...
One dead in crash near Aberdeen
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste

Latest News

Children's Inn hosting 'Drive Out Domestic Violence' Campaign.
“Drive Out Domestic Violence” campaign takes place in July
June 28th Plays of the Week
June 28th Plays of the Week
City of Baltic and Grant Park Capital reach tentative agreement
Summer is a busy time for most businesses, especially for Thunder Road. With July 1 just around...
Businesses preparing for sales tax decrease from HB 1137