Disciplinary board asks South Dakota Supreme Court to suspend Ravnsborg’s law license

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The disciplinary board of the South Dakota State Bar Association is requesting the South Dakota Supreme Court suspend the law license of Jason Ravnsborg for a two-year period. According to WNAX Radio, the board issued the recommendation this year on May 19 after the former attorney general was impeached in 2022. The board states that Ravnsborg violated professional conduct standards and eroded public confidence in the legal profession by his actions after striking pedestrian Joseph Boever near Highmore, South Dakota. The board recommends a suspension of Ravnsborg’s law license for 26 months, and that suspension would be retroactive to June 21 of last year when he was removed from office.

Ravnsborg formally denied the allegations in the recommendation this year on June 14. The issue will head to a separate referee to take testimony and issue additional findings along with a recommendation to the South Dakota Supreme Court. Ravnsborg has not practiced law since being removed from office, but he did inform the disciplinary board that he intends to seek a position in an undetermined jurisdiction.

