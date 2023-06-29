Avera Medical Minute
FEMA provides public assistance funding to SD for COVID response

On Thursday, FEMA approved over $8.1 million in public assistance funding for COVID-19 in South...
On Thursday, FEMA approved over $8.1 million in public assistance funding for COVID-19 in South Dakota, pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, FEMA approved over $8.1 million in public assistance funding for COVID-19 in South Dakota, pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

Avera McKennan received funding for personal protective equipment for both staff and patients who entered Avera McKennan facilities. The equipment included goggles, gloves, gowns, face masks, and face shields, as well as hand sanitizer and disinfection materials.

FEMA has provided more than $17 million in funding to South Dakota to date, the assistance being made available by the major disaster declaration issued April 5, 2020.

You can find more information about the Public Assistance program on the FEMA website.

