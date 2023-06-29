Judge rejects habeas corpus request on infant murder conviction

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, a circuit court judge has ruled a South Dakota man convicted of killing a child is not being wrongfully detained.

Joseph Patterson is currently serving life in prison for the death of 2-year-old Tyrese Ruffin back in 2013.

Patterson claimed in his habeas corpus request that new scientific evidence about head trauma in children was not available at the time of the trial, but should be considered now.

The judge concluded that there was no new evidence that would have impacted the case.

“The Attorney General’s Office, local law enforcement, and local prosecutors continue to be vigilant in dealing with child homicide cases,” Jackley said. “We encourage parents and those entrusted with the care of children to report suspicious activity that may be harmful to children and to remember that all children are precious and need to be protected.”

