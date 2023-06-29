June 28th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s Wednesday and time for our top plays of the week. And we had lots of really good ones to pick from.

We start off with number 5 and Lorenzo Brown of the Storm who ran for 5 TD’s in the dramatic 47-45 win over Green bay that keeps the Storm in the playoff race. They play at Frisco Saturday.

Play number 4 goes to West Central grad Rylee Haldeman of SF City who’s goal was the difference in a thrilling 2-1 win over Dakota Fusion.

3 touchdown passes gets you play number 3 this week as Jen Reinke helped her Snow Leopards score 34 points in a season-ending playoff loss on a last minute 2-point conversion.

2 local kids squared off for the title in the Boys Junior Open Tennis Tournament and it was Jaxon Plank of Lennox who defeated Alex Mahoma of O’Gorman in the championship match.

And the top play of the week has to go to the winner of the biggest pay day in sprint car history and David Gravel in the Huset’s/Billion car as he won the High Bank nationals Saturday night good for a check of $250,000.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.