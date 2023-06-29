Little change expected at South Dakota’s public universities from Supreme Court ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday’s decisions from the United States Supreme Court will have little to no effect in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents.

The 6-2 and 6-3 decisions from admissions plans from Harvard and the University of North Carolina, respectively, end the use of affirmative action over race in college admissions across the country.

While the decisions stem from those two universities, the rest of the country will now need to follow those guidelines in admitting students. In the last 20 years, the Supreme Court has twice upheld affirmative action college admissions programs, with the last battle coming in 2016. Only seven years later, those decisions have been overturned.

Before Thursday’s ruling, nine states had already prohibited colleges and universities from using race in any consideration when it came to admissions. The first was California in 1996, with Idaho being the latest state to prohibit the practice in 2020. South Dakota’s southern neighbor Nebraska joins those nine states as well.

The decision from the court affects both public and private institutions, although notably, it does not apply to United States military service academies.

In South Dakota, prospective students seeking admission to the state’s six public universities will see little to no change during their admission process. In a statement to Dakota News Now, South Dakota Board of Regents Executive Director Nathan Lukkes said that Thursday’s ruling already aligns with the Board’s guidelines for admissions across the state, offering that everyone can pursue post-secondary education.

“At South Dakota’s public universities, we are committed to providing equal access to education for all students, regardless of their race, economic background, or location. Our acceptance policy aligns with the Supreme Court’s recent decision and ensures everyone can pursue post-secondary education in our state. Additionally, our six campuses offer Opportunity Centers, which welcome, support, and value every student. In South Dakota, we treat each student as an individual, not as a member of a group, by offering services and support to address each student’s individual situation.”

That sentiment of offering an opportunity for all is echoed by those public institutions as well. South Dakota State University Director of Admissions Shawn Helmbolt, in a statement to Dakota News Now, said that the university will continue in its mission to provide access to higher education for all qualified students.

“South Dakota State University prides itself on opening doors through its land-grant mission of providing access to higher education for all academically qualified students who seek its benefits. Our admissions policies, processes and procedures reflect this. “For more than 140 years, SDSU’s mission has had a positive impact on the citizens and communities of South Dakota and beyond. We will continue to answer the needs of our students and fulfill the demands of our state’s workforce through access and opportunity for all.”

