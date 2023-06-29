Avera Medical Minute
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested in former President Barack Obama’s Washington neighborhood

Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home, and he fled even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives, law enforcement officials said.

Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president’s home, and he fled even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. He has an open warrant on charges related to the insurrection, two law enforcement officials said. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. They said Taranto also made social media threats against a public figure.

Metropolitan Police arrested him on charges of being a fugitive from justice. The explosives team swept Taranto’s vehicle. It wasn’t clear what, exactly, Taranto is accused of doing in the riot, where supporters of then-President Donald Trump smashed windows and beat and bloodied police officers in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 600 of them have pleaded guilty, while approximately 100 others have been convicted after trials decided by judges or juries. More than 550 riot defendants have been sentenced, with over half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from six days to 18 years.

