Mike Hart helps Birds slam X’s with 2 HR’s and 5 RBI’s

Canaries outscore Explorers thanks to Mike Hart’s big game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Mike Hart drove in five runs on Wednesday, including a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning, as the Canaries defeated Sioux City 10-7 at Lewis & Clark Park.

Jabari Henry crushed a three-run homerun in the first inning but the Explorers answered with a pair of two-run shots over the next two frames to take a 4-3 lead.

Hart’s grand slam gave the Birds a lead they would not give back, despite the Explorers trimming the deficit to a single run with a two-run single in the sixth inning.

Jordan Barth roped a two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth to extend the Sioux Falls’ lead back to three but Sioux City got a run back with a solo homerun in the bottom half. Hart cranked a one-out solo shot in the top of the ninth and Charlie Hasty faced the minimum in the bottom half, striking out two.

Barth finished with three hits while Hart and Clanin each added two. Ty Culbreth tossed 5.1 innings to earn the win while Hasty nabbed his eighth save. The Birds are now 18-25 and will look to win the three-game series when the two teams meet Thursday night at 7:05pm.

Recap courtesy SF Canaries

