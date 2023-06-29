Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mother, daughter compete in Special Olympics World Games

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mother and daughter are returning home from a trip of a lifetime.

Becky Brennan and her daughter Abby flew to Germany earlier this month for the Special Olympics World Games.

Abby was competing on the Bocce ball court and Becky got to join her for some games as a unified partner who has been training and competing with Abby.

“So it was really special for her and I to go as a mother-daughter. I think we knew each other well and knew how to keep her moving. I mean it was a really fast-paced event,” Becky said.

In the solo competition, Abby took fourth place. She also won medals with her mom in doubles and in a foursome.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened in Brown...
One dead in crash near Aberdeen
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

Becky Brennan and her daughter Abby flew to Germany earlier this month for the Special Olympics...
Mother, daughter compete in Special Olympics World Games
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions
Thursday’s decisions from the United States Supreme Court will have little to no effect in...
Little change expected at South Dakota’s public universities from Supreme Court ruling
Little change expected at South Dakota’s public universities from Supreme Court ruling