Neighbor’s dog prompts quick response to Lennox house fire

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful, panicked dog first responded. Then, first responders closed the deal.

The combination of those two events — all in 15-minute span — might have prevented a garage fire from becoming a far more destructive and potentially deadly blaze in Lennox at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

“My thankfulness is absolutely — my dog,” said Glenn Benson, the next door neighbor to the house adjacent to the garage. “He’s a little pain in the...”

Benson didn’t use a word to finish that remark, then continued to talk about Roscoe with pride, saying the one-year-old, 60 lb. German Shepherd/red healer mix was “so on top” of a horrifying incident.

“But the other thing is my gratitude to the great fire department and the response they had,” Benson said.

Roscoe “got excited” and barked enough for Benson’s wife, Cheryl, to lead the dog outside, thinking “it might have to go to the bathroom.” It was more serious than that.

“Very urgent, because he pulled me off the porch, heading toward the garage, and he never goes to that side,” Cheryl Benson said.

“That side” would be the side of the Bensons’ neighbor’s garage that faces the neighbor’s house.

“He had drug her around the backside here and right over here and pointed that way, and, yeah, she could see the smoke rolling out,” Glenn Benson said.

Within a few minutes, a thunderous “boom” could be heard in both houses. Cheryl Benson sent her two adolescent grandsons, to knock on their neighbors’ front door to notify them of the explosion.

The homeowner of the garage — who asked not to be identified for this story — and her three teenagers emerged. They quickly removed a vehicle that was near the garage.

Moments later — rapid fire.

“Lots of flames,” Cheryl Benson said. “Scary, very scary, because I didn’t want my house to burn up. I didn’t want their house to burn up.”

Glenn Benson was asleep when the commotion started. One of his grandsons woke him up. Bleary-eyed from a few days on the road as a truck driver, Glenn Benson looked out his window.

“It was like like a blowtorch, but, thankfully, my grandkids, they went and woke me up and got me out of there,” Glenn Benson said.

The Bensons called 911. Meanwhile, five blocks away at the Lennox Fire Station, members of the Lennox Volunteer Fire Department were finishing up a meeting. At 10:08 p.m., they were notified of the blaze.

One member of the fire team was Harold Timmerman, the Lincoln County Emergency Manager. He said within a few minutes of the page, a crew of about 15 arrived at the house. The Lennox Area Ambulence, a truck from the Worthing fire department, and a Lennox police officer also came to the scene.

“There was a ball of fire coming out of that garage high enough to burn some leaves on the trees above it,” Timmerman said. “They were able to get a hose line in here and get the fire knocked down quickly, which saved the house adjacent to the garage, and the house next door, too.”

About 10 minutes elapsed from the time Timmerman and his crew received word of the fire and when they had extinguished it.

The garage is charred on all sides, as are many items in it, including bicycles, a plastic garbage can, and a lawnmower. The flames spread a few feet to the house, but the only damage was a shattered glass window and some burn blotches.

It could have been a lot worse.

“Another five minutes, and there would’ve been more damage to each house,” Timmerman said, adding that it would have taken fire crews at a couple minutes longer to arrive had they not been meeting.

Glenn Benson is a former firefighter of 20 years and said things would have been “really ugly” had the response not been so quick. His dog’s tantrum and the fact that the explosion happened at 10 p.m. (and not the middle of the night) were also factors, in his mind.

“If this would’ve happened if everybody was just solid sleeping... early in the morning... this thing would’ve cooked all night,” Glenn Benson said of the fire.

An insurance company will investigate the cause of the inferno. Meanwhile, Glenn Benson said he believes the Lennox Volunteer Fire Department potentially saved lives.

”These guys got here. They knocked it down,” Glenn Benson said. “They automatically knew — cover the structures. This is already engulfed. Cover your structures, make sure they’re OK, and then tackle that. And they did a great job. Great, great job.”

The homeowner of the garage echoes those sentiments. She said the experience was so scary, she only got one hour of sleep. She said she was still processing the horrific event, but she’s grateful that she and her three teenagers are still alive and still have a house. She sent them to their grandparents’ house, out of town but not far away.

This is the second major scare both houses have experienced. In late August 2021, an EF-1 tornado ripped through Lennox, knocking down hundreds of trees throughout the city and its nearby golf course. While no humans were reported injured, some of those fallen trees and debris incurred severe damage to houses and vehicles all over the community of about 2,500.

That includes both houses that surround the garage fire on Tuesday night. Benson said six trees fell on his structure, which caused roughly $120,000 of in repairs. One tree fell directly on his truck, destroying it.

That disaster could have been worse, too. He said one of his grandsons, who has spinal amphibia and requires a wheelchair, wasn’t in the house.

For both that disaster and this one, he credits the “grace of God” and the way fire rescue crews responded.

“This community, I love it,” Glenn Benson said of Lennox. “Everybody came together. Everybody came together.”

