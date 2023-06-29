Representative Johnson attends ceremony celebrating the passing of Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Congressman Dusty Johnson was on the Pine Ridge Reservation Wednesday to attend multiple events. One of them, a ceremony at the Wounded Knee Massacre site.

Representative Johnson visited the Wounded Knee Massacre site this morning to honor the generations who lost their lives there. The bill introduced in May 2023 memorializes land where hundreds of Lakota Indians were killed.

“America is a great nation, but we have certainly made mistakes, and part of being a great nation is acknowledging your mistakes and doing what you can to put them right and protecting this sacred space working with the tribes to get this done is one way I think we can own up to American history and make sure that tomorrow is even better than yesterday was,” Representative Johnson said.

About 30 people attended the ceremony, including Wounded Knee descendants from the Oglala and Cheyanne River Sioux Tribes.

