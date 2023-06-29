SD National Guard tuition reimbursement starts July 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Soon, those serving in the National Guard in South Dakota will be eligible to have one hundred percent of their tuition covered.

House Bill 1039 was signed into law by Governor Noem earlier this year and on July 1, those serving in the SD National Guard and attending state colleges will be eligible for all of their tuition costs to be reimbursed.

Bo Ellefson is the recruiting office manager for the South Dakota Air National Guard 114 Fighter Wing.

“We challenge our leaders, we challenge teammates to pursue education,” Ellefson said. “What better way to get them off on the right foot and help them with the financial burden than with the one hundred percent tuition assistance benefit.”

Ellefson said one of the reasons he took up service was to help cover the costs of higher education through things such as the GI bill.

“I remember what it was like trying to come up with the money to try and pay for each semester as I was pursuing school, and we’re excited that our new teammates are able to take advantage of this benefit,” Ellefson said.

In a statement from Governor Noem in regard to the bill’s passage, she said in part:

“They’re the kind of folks we want to stay in South Dakota to earn an education, participate in our booming economy, and raise a family. This new law will help them do just that.”

“We can’t thank our state legislative team enough and of course Governor Noem for supporting this change,” Ellefson expressed. “This is a monumental win for South Dakota National Guard.”

The bill won’t benefit those that have already completed their undergraduate degree, but it could encourage those serving to pursue the next step in higher education.

“What about your masters degree? Have you thought about pursuing a masters degree?” Ellefson asked. “If you have the tuition assistance benefit, that should be increasing in a couple of days here and would benefit you to the point of a 32-credit shelf life.”

Ellefson added that this bill could lead to an uptick in recruiting, but believes the biggest impact will be felt in retention, keeping those serving in South Dakota.

