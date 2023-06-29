Sunny and Hot

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine around most of the region today. Some stubborn cloud cover will be possible up north and out west. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s around the region. There’s a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms to move through later today out west, but a better chance for some of those storms overnight in southern parts of the region.

We could see a few more showers and thunderstorms around the region by Friday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for most of us. The severe threat is looking much lower. Those north of I-90 won’t see as much rainfall.

This weekend is looking mostly dry once we clear out Saturday morning. Sunday will be dry as well. Highs will be in the 80s to a few lower 90s. Next week is looking hot! Highs will be close to 90 on Monday and we should crack 90 on the Fourth of July! There’s a slight chance for some showers next Tuesday, but we should have plenty of dry time to shoot off fireworks!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

