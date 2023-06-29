Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Thunder explode for 6-1 win as Krombie gets hat trick

SF gets first win of the season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Thunder picked up their first win of the season with a convincing 6-1 win over St. Louis Park Wednesday night at Bob Young Field. Jack Krombie was the star of the show with a hat trick in a dominating performance by the home team that is now 1-7-2. They have 2 games remaining in the regular season with the home finale on July 8th.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

Latest News

Yankton and Tabor get wins over SF West in legion baseball Wednesday
Yankton and Tabor pick up legion baseball wins over SF West Wednesday
Mike Hart helps Birds slam X's with 2 HR's and 5 RBI's
Mike Hart helps Birds slam X’s with 2 HR’s and 5 RBI’s
Central Lyon/GLR teammates will also play their college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes
Central Lyon/GLR teammates will play college football together for Iowa Hawkeyes
June 28th Plays of the Week
June 28th Plays of the Week