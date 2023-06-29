Thunder explode for 6-1 win as Krombie gets hat trick

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Thunder picked up their first win of the season with a convincing 6-1 win over St. Louis Park Wednesday night at Bob Young Field. Jack Krombie was the star of the show with a hat trick in a dominating performance by the home team that is now 1-7-2. They have 2 games remaining in the regular season with the home finale on July 8th.

