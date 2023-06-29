Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Turner County votes to join Sioux Metro Growth Alliance

Earlier this month, Turner County voted to become the fourth county to join the Sioux Metro...
Earlier this month, Turner County voted to become the fourth county to join the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA).(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this month, Turner County voted to become the fourth county to join the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA).

The county has a population of almost 9,000 residents between the cities of Centerville, Hurley, Irene, Marion, Parker and Viborg, and is a mostly agricultural area.

Centerville was already a member of SMGA, and the county hopes to continue the township’s growth and success. Turner County joins Minnehaha, Lincoln and McCook Counties as a member.

“Our new partnership with SMGA will allow Turner County to better capture our economic development potential,” said Jared Hybertson, Turner County Commissioner and Executive Director of the Centerville Development Corporation. “My unique role in working with both Centerville and Turner County has allowed me to work closely with the SMGA staff, their resources, and expertise. Turner County looks forward to seeing what membership can do for economic development across the county.”

“SMGA is thrilled to officially work with Turner County,” said SMGA President & CEO, Jesse Fonkert. “Turner County is in a unique position to grow and we look forward to supporting the regional and county-level economic growth in the area.”

A county representative will be appointed to SMGA’s board at a later date, and the Alliance plans to fundraise for a countywide economic development strategic plan.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened in Brown...
One dead in crash near Aberdeen
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste

Latest News

Tyler Roney and Lexie Merley's Team Weather Segment
On Thursday, FEMA approved over $8.1 million in public assistance funding for COVID-19 in South...
FEMA provides public assistance funding to SD for COVID response
According to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, a circuit court judge has ruled a...
Judge rejects habeas corpus request on infant murder conviction
South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his...
Disciplinary board asks South Dakota Supreme Court to suspend Ravnsborg’s law license