Turner County votes to join Sioux Metro Growth Alliance

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this month, Turner County voted to become the fourth county to join the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA).

The county has a population of almost 9,000 residents between the cities of Centerville, Hurley, Irene, Marion, Parker and Viborg, and is a mostly agricultural area.

Centerville was already a member of SMGA, and the county hopes to continue the township’s growth and success. Turner County joins Minnehaha, Lincoln and McCook Counties as a member.

“Our new partnership with SMGA will allow Turner County to better capture our economic development potential,” said Jared Hybertson, Turner County Commissioner and Executive Director of the Centerville Development Corporation. “My unique role in working with both Centerville and Turner County has allowed me to work closely with the SMGA staff, their resources, and expertise. Turner County looks forward to seeing what membership can do for economic development across the county.”

“SMGA is thrilled to officially work with Turner County,” said SMGA President & CEO, Jesse Fonkert. “Turner County is in a unique position to grow and we look forward to supporting the regional and county-level economic growth in the area.”

A county representative will be appointed to SMGA’s board at a later date, and the Alliance plans to fundraise for a countywide economic development strategic plan.

