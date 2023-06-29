Avera Medical Minute
Yankton and Tabor pick up legion baseball wins over SF West Wednesday

Busy day on the baseball diamond in Yankton with 4 games
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There were 4 legion baseball games played in Yankton Wednesday. In games we shot highlights of Yankton edged SF West 1-0 in a pitcher’s dual as Drew Ryken fanned 8 and Matthew Sheldon knocked in the game’s only run.

In the 2nd game of the day Tabor exploded for 9 runs in the 4th inning in a 13-2 win over SF West. Riley Rothschadel had the big hit with a 3-run blast over the fence in right.

SF East beat Tabor 15-4 and Yankton 5-4 in the final games of the day.

