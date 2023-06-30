Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, June 29th

Hockey, Northern, Football and Baseball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big day at the NHL Draft for the Sioux Falls Stampede. Money was raised in Rapid City for the late Loren Kambestad for the Northern Cross Country program. Year 3 was a major success for the Snow Leopards. Legion baseball highlights from Brandon Valley and Watertown and the Birds finish their series in Sioux City.

