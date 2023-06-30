Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley hosts Watertown in legion baseball doubleheader

They split 2 at Aspen Park
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley legion team hosted Watertown at Aspen Park looking for a doubleheader sweep.

They improved to 18-13 with a walk off 5-4 win in game one Thursday night.

And the second game was even better. It went 10 innings before Post 17 came away with a 7-6 win in a game where there were several lead changes.

Dawson Mork had a pair of big hits that brought home 3 runs for Brandon Valley in the nightcap and Hayden Ries knocked in 2 runs in the 6th inning when Watertown rallied to take the lead.

