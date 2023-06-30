Canaries and Explorers play rubber game of series in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries evened their series with the Explorers Wednesday night with a 10-7 win as Mike Hart belted 2 HR’s and knocked in 5 runs including a grand slam. Thursday was the rubber game of the series since the X’s won the opener.

Jabari Henry gave Sioux Falls an early 3-0 lead with a three-run homerun in the first inning Thursday night but Sioux City rallied to win the series runner match 9-8 at Lewis & Clark Park.

The Explorers struck for five runs in their half of the first inning and led 5-3 but a pair of two-out fielding errors over the next two frames led to four Canaries runs.

A dropped flyball allowed Hunter Clanin to reach base with two outs in the top of the second and Darnell Sweeney followed with an RBI double before scoring on a single from Jordan Barth. In the third, Trevor Achenbach reached base via two-out throwing error before Welington Dotel crushed a two-run homerun.

Sioux City scored three times in the fifth inning to take an 8-7 lead before Clanin tied the game in the top of the sixth with an RBI single. The 8-8 tie held until the bottom of the eighth when an RBI base hit put the Explorers back in front and the Canaries were unable to rally in the ninth.

Barth finished with three hits to lead the Birds who drop to 18-26 overall. The Canaries’ nine-game road trip continues Friday night as they open a three-game set in Chicago.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

