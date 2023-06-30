Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Cop dies after overdosing on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say

A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an overdose of drugs. (Source: WJAC)
By Brock Owens, WJAC
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) - The death of a Pennsylvania police officer by a drug overdose is under investigation.

West Hills Police Sergeant Michael Beblar, 40, died on June 13 from cardiac arrest as a result of an overdose. Officials said a toxicology report found fentanyl, hydrocodone and xylazine in his body.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said his death was a result of him stealing and ingesting illegal drugs from a department evidence locker.

According to District Attorney Greg Neugebaur, investigators found drugs that were evidence from current and past cases in Beblar’s personal items.

“I think it’s safe to say this wasn’t a one-off occurrence. How long it was going on? Frankly, we’ll never know,” Neugebaur said.

Pennsylvania State Police officials said they’re investigating the West Hills Police Department concerning its evidence-holding protocol.

Authorities in the state said the incident comes as a shock to those who knew Beblar.

“The Beblar family has been extremely gracious throughout this process. They have expressed shock and surprise at his apparent drug usage. They are clearly a very strong family,” Neugebaur said.

The county DA said nine active cases are currently missing evidence or were tampered with.

Neugebaur added that it does not appear Beblar received drugs from sources outside of the police department.

Copyright 2023 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
According to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, a circuit court judge has ruled a...
Judge rejects habeas corpus request on infant murder conviction
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Brown County crash
Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea
Rapid City singer Rowan Grace gained national attention for her performances on NBC’s “The...
Rowan Grace discusses time on ‘The Voice’ and what’s next

Latest News

A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather, some...
State Department failed to plan or respond fast enough in Afghanistan collapse, new US report finds
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030
FILE - A person previously convicted of a felony felon holds a sign about voter suppression...
Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era Mississippi bans blocking some felons from voting