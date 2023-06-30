Avera Medical Minute
Dempsey’s Brew Pub in Watertown has European roots

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Founded in 1999 as Highland Laddie, Dempsey’s Brewery Restaurant & Pub in Watertown is one of the state’s oldest breweries.

Its main location sits on Broadway Ave., and the first thing you’ll likely notice about the space is the flags.

It’s a nod to owner Sean Dempsey’s European heritage. And Dempsey’s style of beer follows suit with that.

“We do a lot of continental styles, a lot of German styles, we do Irish Red and Scottish ales, Belgian beers — what we’ve done fits in with the whole theme,” said Chris Borns, head brewmaster.

Dempsey’s has 21 tap lines with 10 to 14 of its beers on hand.

Next month, Dempsey’s owner plans to expand to the Brookings community.

The brew pub will be located at the Eastside Commons building on 22nd Ave. This will be Dempsey’s fourth location.

They’ll serve beer along with their award-winning pizza.

