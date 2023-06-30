Fourth of July celebrations happening in the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Picnics, parades and fireworks are a few of the Independence Day celebrations offered this weekend in the Sioux Falls area.

See some of the Fourth of July events happening throughout the weekend below:

Friday:

• Greatest Fireworks Show on H20 at Catfish Bay

Celebrate Independence Day at Catfish Bay with a family-oriented professional ski show. Tickets and a schedule can be found at CatfishBay.com.

Saturday:

• Patriotic Pups Event at Shop Dog Boutique in Sioux Falls.

The shop invites dog owners to come by and snap fun photos with their pups using an outdoor backdrop and photo props. The boutique will provide treats and will give away free Fourth of July bandanas with every $30 purchase. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday:

• Sunday Makebreak: Pom-Pom Flags at Michaels in Sioux Falls

Take part in a free craft, making patriotic pom-pom flags in-store. Supplies are included.

Tuesday:

• Independence Day Celebration presented by the City of Sioux Falls at the Levitt.

A fun run/walk takes place at Fawick Park at 8 a.m., and the annual Independence Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m. downtown, running north along Phillips Ave. to 6th St. Activities include a picnic and entertainment by the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. A concert at 12 p.m. features Mogen’s Heroes.

• Sioux Falls Municipal Band presents Let Freedom Ring! at Levitt at the Falls. The program starts at 11 a.m. and is free. Hear patriotic classics at this outdoor concert.

• Fourth of July Celebration at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls.

An evening of music, BBQ, drinks, and a petting zoo takes place at Laurel Ridge Barn from 4 to 8 p.m.

• Fireworks at W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds — enjoy a free fireworks display on the Fourth of July. Enjoy food trucks, music, and other activities from 7 to 10:45 p.m.

