Fridays on the Plaza canceled due to weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fridays on the Plaza has been canceled today because of the rain.

We look forward to seeing you next Friday and each Friday for the rest of the summer outside the KSFY station downtown.

Here’s what Dakota News Now has planned for future Fridays on the Plaza events:

July 7

• Music: Link West

• Guest host: Ben & Patty

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas

July 14

• Music: Danielle Nowell

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, Black Iron Waffles

July 21

• Music: Neo Johnsons Unplugged

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, Breaking Burrito

July 28

• Music: Mikey Saint

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

August 4

• Music: Oldilocks - Claude Summers

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

August 11

• Music: Brady Wrede

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Krazy Concessions, Black Iron Waffles

August 18

• Music: Contae Loch

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions

August 25

• Music: Stan Shelnutt

• Food trucks: Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

September 1

• Music: Shirley Stripped

• Food trucks: Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.