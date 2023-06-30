Kids Inc. alerts parents about stranger approaching kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Oscar Howe Summer Kids Inc. program notified parents Thursday of an incident involving a woman offering candy and a puppy to children on the playground.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of S. Valley View on Thursday morning.

According to Sioux Falls police, about six young girls said a woman approached them on the Oscar Howe Elementary playground and tried to get them to go to her house. The girls told a teacher, and when the teacher came to investigate, the woman was gone.

Officials do not know who the woman was.

The message from Kids Inc. to guardians noted that the adult woman attempted to offer candy and a free puppy to the girls if they would come with her.

The Kids Inc. notification stated that the program cannot restrict other people from using the playground because it is a public park. However, the message stated that staff will be extra vigilant during recess and when walking to the Kuehn pool going forward.

“The kids did the right thing,” said police spokesperson Sam Clemens in a briefing on Friday. He emphasized that kids need to report interactions like this to trusted adults.

It is very rare for a stranger to do this, according to Clemens.

The kids described the woman as dark-skinned and about 5′5 with brown hair.

There were several adults outside with the kids, but they did not see anything, according to police.

