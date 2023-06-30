Memorial Mile in RC raises money for Northern Cross Country Program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Kambestad Memorial Mile was a fundraiser held recently out in Rapid City as a tribute to the long-time Cobblers cross country coach who passed away in 2018 at the young age of 65.

The money raised goes towards a scholarship for the Northern Cross Country program where Loren Kambestad was a standout runner after a stellar high school career at Bristol.

Vic Quick has more from Rapid City on this from out west.

STORY

LOCAL RUNNERS AND WALKERS GATHERED AT SIOUX PARK THIS WEEK FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL COACH KAMBESTAD MEMORIAL MILE. THE EVENT HONORS THE LIFE OF LONG TIME AREA COACH AND TEACHER LOREN KAMBESTAD.

Marshall Kambestad says, “It’s actually free for people to come and run. We don’t want anyone to be hindered by the pay. If they want to buy a shirt they can, but anyone can come out here and run we are proud of that. And my dad was a big proponent of little kids running so we have races for 5 and under, elementary and the community.”

Bobbie Kambestad says, “It was something we did daily, especially during the summer but we also walked and ran winter months as well. He would be thrilled these people are taking this opportunity to exercise. But i’s also a great moral booster and a positive thing for your brain being physically active.”

WHILE THE EVENT IS FREE TO ANYONE WHO WANTS TO PARTICIPATE, DONATIONS ARE ACCEPTED FOR THE LOREN KAMBESTAD SCHOLARSHIP AT HIS ALMA MATER NORTHERN STATE.

Bobbie Kambestad says, “My husband came from a family of low income. He went to Northern State University on a full ride scholarship and we wanted to pass that forward to a cross country athlete at Northern State University to help them out.”

Marshall Kambestad says, “So he held the mile and about a month before he passed we had a conversation that there’s no community miles. That use to be a big thing throughout South Dakota. So we talked about that we should bring that back, so when he passed we thought it would be a perfect fit.”

MARSHALL KAMBESTAD CURRENTLY WORKS AS RAPID CITY CENTRAL’S HEAD CROSS COUNTRY COACH WHICH IS A JOB HIS DAD ONCE HELD.

Marshall Kambestad says, “My dad had a huge impact on my coaching style. I was looking at some of the old handouts that he gave to his runners and its similar to what I think is important in team culture so it’s just neat to have those things over at Central.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.