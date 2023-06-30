Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Health files counterclaim against Monarch

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has filed a counterclaim against Monarch Waste Technologies. In its filing, Sanford claims they “could no longer rely on Monarch to fulfill its contracted services in a timely, safe, and sanitary fashion.”

On Tuesday, Monarch filed a lawsuit against Sanford, claiming they violated state law by delivering a “human torso concealed in a plastic container” to Monarch.

“The item alleged to be a “torso” was a partial lower body research specimen used for resident education in hip replacement procedures. The specimen was clearly tagged by the external procurement company as “Human Tissue for Research” and was the type of routine biological material inherent in a medical and teaching facility like Sanford that Monarch guaranteed it would safely and promptly dispose,” Sanford said in a statement.

Sanford states Monarch failed to carry out its contracted services, and when Sanford’s overwhelming concerns led to the termination of its contract, Monarch resorted to a lawsuit filled with falsehoods.

