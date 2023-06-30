Avera Medical Minute
Semi carrying hogs rolls over in Sioux City

A semi hauling over 150 hogs ended up rolling over onto its side.
A semi hauling over 150 hogs ended up rolling over onto its side.
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A semi traveling with a load of hogs found itself in a ditch after an accident Friday morning.

The Sioux City Police Department says a semi was going westbound on U.S. Highway 20 and the accident happened while it was taking the Interstate 29 southbound off-ramp. According to police, the semi had a livestock trailer with 157 hogs with several of them on an upper level of the trailer, making it top heavy.

The driver of the semi told police he felt the animals shift to the outside of the trailer which caused him to run off the road. At about 8:30 a.m. the semi ended up in a ditch and rolled onto its passenger side

The driver and passenger inside were not injured.

Meier Towing had to call in three heavy-duty rigs to upright the semi and trailer.

All the hogs were contained in the trailer during the wreck and while it was pulled back onto its wheels. Police say the hogs were not commercially viable and were taken to a local pet food facility. They were originally being sent to Seaboard Triumph Foods.

