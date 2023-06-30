Sioux Falls man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle vs car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 28-year-old Sioux Falls man was identified as the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a truck last week in Sioux Falls.

The incident happened at 41st St. and Ellis.

The motorcyclist — Anthony Goodman Jr. — was driving a 2019 Honda motorcycle, traveling straight. A 2018 Ram truck was turning left at the intersection, and the motorcycle collided with the truck.

Goodman was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

No charges are pending at this point, according to Sioux Falls police, but the case is still active.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens stated in a briefing Friday that in cases like this, once the investigation is done, the department will send the report to the State’s Attorney’s Office, who will review it and decide if there needs to be any charges.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.