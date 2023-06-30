Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle vs car crash

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 28-year-old Sioux Falls man was identified as the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a truck last week in Sioux Falls.

The incident happened at 41st St. and Ellis.

The motorcyclist — Anthony Goodman Jr. — was driving a 2019 Honda motorcycle, traveling straight. A 2018 Ram truck was turning left at the intersection, and the motorcycle collided with the truck. 

Goodman was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased. 

No charges are pending at this point, according to Sioux Falls police, but the case is still active. 

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens stated in a briefing Friday that in cases like this, once the investigation is done, the department will send the report to the State’s Attorney’s Office, who will review it and decide if there needs to be any charges.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
According to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, a circuit court judge has ruled a...
Judge rejects habeas corpus request on infant murder conviction
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Brown County crash
Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea
Rapid City singer Rowan Grace gained national attention for her performances on NBC’s “The...
Rowan Grace discusses time on ‘The Voice’ and what’s next

Latest News

Fourth of July celebrations happening in the Sioux Falls area
Kids Inc. alerts parents about stranger approaching kids
Fridays on the Plaza canceled due to weather
Ooni Pizza Ovens
OYO: Ooni Pizza Ovens