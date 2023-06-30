Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Snow Leopards have made huge improvements in 3 years

Women’s Football Alliance team makes playoffs in 3rd season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards saw their 3rd season come to a screeching halt Saturday with a 35-34 loss in the playoffs on a last minute TD and 2-point conversion.

But they’ve come a long was in their 3 short years in the Women’s Football Alliance. Moving up a division this year and making the post season will only have them motivated to keep improving next summer according to veteran Ashley Peterson.

Snow Leopards veteran Ashley Peterson says, “It’s for sure something we know now that we got to the playoffs this year and it’s a goal next year to do the playoffs again and to make it further. It’s just going to be our main goal is to have that championship.”

Ashley was a guest on Calling All Sports Monday to talk about their season. And there’s no doubt she’s coming back for next year along with her teammates who proved a lot to themselves this year. And they developed quite a following as well.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened in Brown...
One dead in crash near Aberdeen
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

6 Stampede players chosen in NHL Draft on Thursday
Stampede have 6 names called in NHL Draft Thursday
Kambestad Memorial Mile raises money for NSU scholarship
Memorial Mile in RC raises money for Northern Cross Country Program
Watertown rallies to gain split of exciting legion doubleheader at Brandon Valley
Brandon Valley hosts Watertown in legion baseball doubleheader
Canaries outscored by X's in series finale in Sioux City
Canaries and Explorers play rubber game of series in Sioux City