Snow Leopards have made huge improvements in 3 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards saw their 3rd season come to a screeching halt Saturday with a 35-34 loss in the playoffs on a last minute TD and 2-point conversion.

But they’ve come a long was in their 3 short years in the Women’s Football Alliance. Moving up a division this year and making the post season will only have them motivated to keep improving next summer according to veteran Ashley Peterson.

Snow Leopards veteran Ashley Peterson says, “It’s for sure something we know now that we got to the playoffs this year and it’s a goal next year to do the playoffs again and to make it further. It’s just going to be our main goal is to have that championship.”

Ashley was a guest on Calling All Sports Monday to talk about their season. And there’s no doubt she’s coming back for next year along with her teammates who proved a lot to themselves this year. And they developed quite a following as well.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.