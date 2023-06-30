Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – First it was the eggs, and now it’s a popular hot sauce.

Prices for Sriracha are through the roof because of supply problems.

On eBay, a 28-ounce bottle was selling for nearly $70 as of Thursday night. It’s no better on Amazon, where a pair of bottles were selling for up to $124.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce, said the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient, the spicy chili peppers, for the past three years.

A spokesperson said they’re trying to put measures in place to avoid future shortages, but in the meantime, they have no idea when supplies will catch up with demand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened in Brown...
One dead in crash near Aberdeen
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Protecting yourself from outdoor health risks
Sanford Health
Sanford Health files counterclaim against Monarch
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
Taylor Taranto, 37, was seen by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president's home,...
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested in former President Barack Obama’s Washington neighborhood