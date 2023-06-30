Stampede have 6 names called in NHL Draft Thursday

NASHVILLE, TN (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club has added six players to its list of players drafted to NHL franchises. Four of the players selected, Maxim Strbak, Chris Pelosi, Sam Harris, and Jack Phelan, have all seen time in Stampede jerseys, while Beckett Hendrickson and Zach Nehring will be joining the Herd this fall.

Starting off day two of the NHL Entry Draft, Maxim Strbak was selected by the Buffalo Sabres at pick 45 during the second round. Strbak became the ninth-highest draft pick in Stampede program history with the selection. Last season, Strbak marked five goals and 13 assists in his 46 games for the Stampede. The Michigan State commit also played for Team Slovakia during the World Juniors Challenge U18 and U20 teams, where he wore the C emblem for the U18 team. Strbak joins the likes of Thomas Vanek, Corey Tropp, and Ryan Johnson as Stampede players drafted to the Sabres.

Former Stampede affiliate turned rostered player for the 2023-24 season, Zach Nehring, found himself drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the third round at pick 82. Nehring, who most recently played at Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep, marked 39 goals and 46 assists in his 54 games for SSM during the 2022-23 season. He will don the blue and gold for the Stampede during the 2023-24 season and is committed to Western Michigan University.

Another Herd member drafted in the third round, just ten picks after Nehring, by the Boston Bruins was forward Chris Pelosi. Pelosi was a member of the 2022-23 Stampede roster and will be back to Sioux Falls in the fall. After spending 24 games (10g-7a) in the North American Hockey League with the Janesville Jets, Pelosi came to Sioux Falls where he tallied 43 games, 13 goals and six assists. Pelosi is committed to current NCAA Division I National Champion, Quinnipiac University.

Next off the draft board at pick 124 was 2023-24 Stampede winger, Beckett Hendrickson, who joins Pelosi on the Bruins’ draft list. Hendrickson played for Team USA’s National Team Development Program last season where he tallied 13 goals and 21 assists in 52 games. He also found time for Team USA U18 during the World Juniors Challenge where he tallied two assists. Hendrickson is slated to play for the University of Minnesota following his time in Sioux Falls.

An alternate captain during the 2022-23 season, Sam Harris was selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the 133rd pick in the fifth round. Harris led the Stampede with 30 goals and 26 assists in 56 games during his second season with the Herd. During his career in Sioux Falls, Harris totalled 46 goals and 45 assists. He also played in the World Jr. A Challenge (6ga-2go-0a) and the BioSteel All-American Game (1g-0a). Harris is the first Stampede player to be drafted by the Canadiens in program history. Sam Harris is committed to Denver University.

Rounding out the Stampede draftees, Jack Phelan was selected 137th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in round five. Phelan, who will be back to the Stampede for the 2023-24 season, played in 59 games during his USHL rookie season, marking one goal and four assists. He is committed to play for the University of Wisconsin.

Prior to this year’s draft, the Stampede tallied 57 draft selections that played at least one game for the Stampede. With the addition of this year’s four former and current players, that number now sits at 61. This is the sixth season that the Stampede has marked four draft selections that have played for the Herd. The Winnipeg Jets lead the charge for drafting Stampede players with five selections while this year marks the first Stampede selection for the Montreal Canadiens.

Draft recap courtesy SF Stampede

