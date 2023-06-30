Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans

The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, effectively killed the $400 billion plan, announced by President Joe Biden last year, and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.

The court held that the administration needs Congress’ endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with student loans provided the authority Biden claimed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Names released in fatal Brown County crash
According to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, a circuit court judge has ruled a...
Judge rejects habeas corpus request on infant murder conviction
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea
“There was a ball of fire coming out of that garage high enough to burn some leaves on the...
Neighbor’s dog prompts quick response to Lennox house fire

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples
FILE - Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the...
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn’t support her during backlash
Fridays on the Plaza canceled due to weather
Alan Arkin, Suzanne Newlander Arkin arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the...
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89