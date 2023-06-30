Thune & Johnson support SCOTUS student loan relief decision
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sen. John Thune spoke out in support of the Supreme Court’s ruling against President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan Friday.
Rep. Johnson gave the following statement about the decision Friday:
A release from Johnson’s office states that Rep. Johnson has been opposed to the Administration’s policy to cancel student debt since it was announced. Last month, he voted to resume student debt payments.
Sen. John Thune offered the following statement on Friday: