Thune & Johnson support SCOTUS student loan relief decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sen. John Thune spoke out in support of the Supreme Court’s ruling against President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan Friday.

Rep. Johnson gave the following statement about the decision Friday:

Forgiving tens of thousands of dollars in debt for those who haven’t made payments in years is insulting to the millions of Americans who have paid back every penny they borrowed. The cost of this debt forgiveness would be a baffling $500 billion or more. Our national debt is skyrocketing, and a policy like President Biden’s would only make it worse.

A release from Johnson’s office states that Rep. Johnson has been opposed to the Administration’s policy to cancel student debt since it was announced. Last month, he voted to resume student debt payments.

Sen. John Thune offered the following statement on Friday:

Not only was President Biden’s budget-busting student loan bailout fundamentally unfair, now it has been found unconstitutional. Instead of putting together a real plan to lower the costs of higher education, President Biden put forward an unserious scheme to force 87 percent of Americans who do not have student loan debt to bear the costs of the 13 percent of Americans who do. Anyone frustrated by today’s decision should direct their complaints to the White House, where they knew this executive order would likely be struck down by the courts but did nothing whatsoever to meaningfully address exorbitant costs in higher education.

According to Thune’s office, earlier this year, Thune and Sen. Bill Cassidy reintroduced the Stop Reckless Student Loan Actions Act.

