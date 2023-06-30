Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A lottery winner is getting his jackpot after someone else tried to cash in on his luck.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.

Little had bought the ticket from a liquor store in January but accidentally left it behind.

Unable to find the ticket, Little assumed it was lost.

Days later, two clerks who worked at the liquor store tried to cash in the winning ticket, which appeared to be torn and burned.

That led to an investigation, and surveillance video from the store confirmed that the pair had not purchased the winning ticket.

They are now facing charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park
According to South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, a circuit court judge has ruled a...
Judge rejects habeas corpus request on infant murder conviction
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Brown County crash
Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea
Rapid City singer Rowan Grace gained national attention for her performances on NBC’s “The...
Rowan Grace discusses time on ‘The Voice’ and what’s next

Latest News

Sioux Falls man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle vs car crash
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film...
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil court votes to bar Bolsonaro from elections until 2030
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Prosecutors in Rep. George Santos’ case say they have given his defense over 80K pages of material
Fourth of July celebrations happening in the Sioux Falls area