46th Ringneck International Softball Tournament begins with one of largest fields ever

130 teams from a record nine states and Canada in Sioux Falls for three day event
130 teams from 9 states and Canada in Sioux Falls
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest summer softball tournaments in South Dakota boasts one of it’s biggest and most diverse field of teams ever.

The 46th edition of the Ringneck International Softball Tournament kicked off today at Sherman and Harmodon Park. According to tournament director Rick Graff, 130 teams represent a new record of nine states and Canada in five divisions that go from age 10 to 18.

While it means packing a lot of games into three days, it also means that the tournament will likely see more Division One and Two caliber college players this weekend than ever before.

The Ringneck runs through Sunday and is free to the public. Graff says that, though new facilities have opened at Sanford and Augustana, he anticipates the tournament remaining at Sherman and Harmodon Park as the proceeds from the event go toward improvements to those and other city parks.

