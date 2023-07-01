Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign raising funds for Children’s Home Shelter throughout July
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shelter for families and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse is partnering with local sponsors to raise funds From July 5 through July 28.
You can support the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety by scanning the QR code below or heading to the Children’s Home Shelter website. You can purchase apparel online, share posts on social media or donate.
Every Wednesday in July will be a match day, where donations will be matched by that day’s sponsor. Dates and sponsors include:
July 5: Rosenbauer
July 12: Modern Woodmen of America and Austin Vanhove
July 19: Pipestone
July 26: Harold & Helen Boer
