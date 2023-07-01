Avera Medical Minute
Electric vehicle readiness open house to look into future of EV use in Sioux Falls

The open house will be on Wednesday, July 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be a part of the City of Sioux Falls’ EV Readiness Study.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This month, an open house meant to help understand projected growth for electric vehicles in Sioux Falls will take place at the Downtown Library.

The open house will be on Wednesday, July 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be a part of the City of Sioux Falls’ EV Readiness Study. The study will look into demand for electric vehicles, infrastructure and the landscape of EV use and charging stations in the city.

“With an anticipated market increase in the use of electric vehicles nationwide, the City is performing this study to better understand implications for our local community and the steps we should consider taking to prepare for this newer technology. We invite the public to attend this open house to learn more and gather educational materials about electric vehicles,” said Sustainability Coordinator Holly Meier.

Results of the study will be shared publicly on the City’s website this winter with a final version to be presented to the City Council.

An online survey is available for those who cannot attend the meeting on the City of Sioux Falls website.

